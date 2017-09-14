CenturyLink Teams With French Firm for New OTT TV Service
Paris-based software company iFeelSmart said it is powering the apps and user interface for CenturyLink Stream, a new OTT TV service that the telco launched in June in beta form.
The nationally available CenturyLink Stream service starts at $45 per month, includes a cloud DVR, and features a broad mix of add-on programming packages and a batch of a la carte options.
iFeelSmart, which is demonstrating its wares at this week’s IBC show in Amsterdam and also handles the experience/interface for a new Android-based box for Bouygues Telecom, noted that the OTT service is available on a CenturyLink-supplied Android TV set-top box (made by LG Electronics) as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.
