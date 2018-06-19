YouTube TV Adds Starz
Starz has added another OTT outlet with a launch on YouTube TV, the virtual MVPD service that debuted more than a year ago.
YouTube TV is selling a package with 14 Starz and Starz Encore channels along with the premium programmer’s full VOD catalog for $9 per month. The launch comes ahead of the premiere of season five of Starz original Power.
YouTube TV’s baseline package runs $40 per month. YouTube TV also sells the following add-ons – Showtime ($11 per month); Fox Soccer Plus ($15 per month); Shudder ($5 per month), and Sundance Now ($7 per month).
Starz also sells its service directly to consumers over-the-top via the programmer’s own app, and also has distribution deals with other streaming partners that include DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Amazon Channels.
