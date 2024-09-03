YouTube Tops Nielsen’s List Of Video Distributors in July

With a surge in viewing in July, YouTube was the top video distributor in the month, according to Nielsen, accounting for 10.4% of television usage.

Nielsen said YouTube got a boost from kids, with viewing by people ages 2 through 17 accounting for 30% of YouTube viewership. (Overall, that demo account for 13% of viewership.)

The Walt Disney Co. dropped to No. 2 on the list, with its share of viewership declining to 9.9% from 10.8% in June. But year-to-date, Disney remained in the top spot 11% share, topping YouTube’s 9.6%.

NBCUniversal was in the No. 3 spot, getting a boost from the Paris Olympics, even though only three days of the games were included in Nielsen’s monthly computations. NBCU’s increase to a 9.5% share in July was driven by a 33% jump for Peacock and a 24% gain across NBC broadcast affiliates.

Led by coverage of the Republican National Convention, Fox’s viewership rose 16% and its share of TV viewership increased to 7.4%, its largest share this year. The surge in viewing pushed Fox ahead of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery for the month.

Viewing of Fox News Channel was up 39% in July and Fox’s Tubi streaming service continued to grow viewership with 6% growth in July.

Netflix’s share of viewership remained steady at 8.4%, keeping it in fourth place, behind NBCU and ahead of Fox.

Nielsen’s July stats include viewing from July 1 through July 28. Measurement weeks start on Monday and run through Sundays.