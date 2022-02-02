YouTube Tops For Generating Brand Recall With Kids, Study Finds

A new survey of kids and their parents found that commercials on YouTube generate better recall and purchase behavior than other media including video-on-demand, broadcast TV and social media.

The survey, from Precise TV, a kid-safe contextual ad platform, and Giraffe Insights a kids and family research agency, found that 90% of kids were watching YouTube during the fourth quarter of 2021 and that 73% of kids said they’d recently seen ads there. That was higher than the 33% who remembered seeing ads on broadcast TV, 32% who saw ads on VOD and 18% on social media.

When asked about the last thing they asked their parents to buy them, 39% said they’d seen an ad for that item on YouTube.

“This is a particularly important study at a time when marketers are looking to better integrate the management of campaigns on YouTube, connected TV and traditional TV, rather than manage them separately,” said Christian Dankl, Precise TV co-founder and chairman. “These findings are being incorporated into our mix of proprietary machine learning models to help advertisers responsibly target households with ads that will not only be welcomed by families but also have a higher likelihood of driving purchase intent.”

The study also found that 7 in 10 kids agree that if they are watching a video about a topic and see a commercial related to that topic, they are more likely to remember it,

“Our research helps the industry keep a finger on the pulse of what content kids love – both programming and ads – and further demonstrates a correlation between contextually aligned ads and purchases,” said Maxine Fox, managing director at Giraffe Insights. “YouTube is the channel where ads are more likely to be contextually aligned. However, it’s important to note the statistically significant presence of additional channels such as traditional television, gaming and mobile.”

Precise TV and Giraffe surveyed 2,000 families including children between the ages of two and 12. ■