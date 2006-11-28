YouTube Teams With Verizon

YouTube has partnered with Verizon to make some of its video available via wireless phones. The video will be available through Verizon's paid subscription service VCAST, which goes for $15 a month or $3 a day. Verizon will be the exclusive mobile outlet for YouTube clips for what the companies are calling a "limited time."

The deal marks YouTube video's first availability on cell phones, bringing content from the popular video-sharing Website to an even broader audience. It is a win for Verizon, which is seeking to attract new VCAST customers and distinguish itself from other providers of mobile video.