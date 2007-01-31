YouTube Star Gets MADtv Gig

A regular on YouTube.com has generated enough interest in Hollywood to land a gig on Fox’s MADtv.

Lisa Donovan, known as “Lisa Nova” on YouTube, will make her first appearance on the late Saturday night comedy sketch show Feb. 17.

A native of New York, Donovan attended the University of Colorado at Boulder before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. She went on several auditions, including one for MADtv, and performed with a small improv group.

She also started her own production company, Zappin Prods, writing, producing and editing numerous short films.

Introduced to YouTube by a creative partner, Donovan appeared in online videos that quickly became popular, with several featured on the site’s main page.

After Donovan’s videos were discovered by MADtv’s casting director, Donovan was asked to return for an audition and got the part.