YouTube Records 5 Billion-Plus Streams in October

YouTube continues to crush the competition when it comes to video streaming by online brands, but broadcaster-backed streaming efforts are big players in the "best of the rest" category.

That is according to the latest Nielsen Online numbers. According to the most recent numbers—for October 2008—YouTube recorded a staggering 5.077 billion streams, more than 20 times the second-place site, and 82.553 million unique users for the month.

Broadcasters showed up on the list both under their own names and in the partnerships they have created to stream video.

Collectively, Fox Interactive sites came in second at 244 million streams and 18.48 million uniques.

Hulu, the streaming partnership of Fox parent News Corp. and NBC Universal, came in third at 206 million streams and 9 million uniques, followed by MSN/Windows Live at 183 million streams/13.4 million uniques; Nickelodeon Kids and Family Network (181m/6.5m); NBC Universal, 175m/9.6m); Yahoo!, 169m/18.8m); ESPN (134m/7.7m); CNN (133m/8.2m); and MTV (99m/4.4m).