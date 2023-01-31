YouTube Queues Up Super Bowl Commercials With AdBlitz

YouTube on Tuesday said it launched AdBlitz, its sight were viewers can find this year’s Super Bowl commercials.

A large number of advertisers either tease or preview their Super Bowl campaigns, and YouTube has proved a popular place to do that.

Hyundai’s Super Bowl spots and the NFL’s are already available on AdBlitz.

Last year, according to a Comscore statistic cited by YouTube, YouTube reached 77% of adults with a Super Bowl ad, compared to 72% for TV.

“We’re excited to bring our Super Bowl campaign back to AdBlitz again this year as the program provides us with an innovative way to reach our current and next generation of fans,” said Blake Stuchin, VP and Head of NFL Digital Media Business Development. “The NFL and YouTube partnership continues to grow and create new touchpoints for fans – from highlights every week of the season, to original shows like the Emmy-winning Game Day All-Access, to NFL Sunday Ticket coming exclusively to YouTube starting in the 2023 season.”

YouTube said it provides Super Bowl advertisers with tools that drive awareness, relevance and conversions. ■

Last year, Hyundai ran a month-long AdBlitz campaign before and after the Super Bowl. AdBlitz generated more than 247 million impressions.

“The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched televised events in the world. That said, the landscape has changed. In order to connect with our audience, we need to evolve and explore different ways to ensure our brand is front and center. That’s where YouTube comes in,” said Hyundai Super Bowl Angela Zepeda. ■