YouTube in the Money

YouTube, the current darling of the online video world, is making "significant revenue" right now. So said its CEO Chad Hurley in an appearance at a digital media conference in San Jose on Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting.

The site, Hurley reportedly said, is looking at ways to offer advertising, trying to promote brands rather than target ads to searches, as Google does, or running pre-roll ads with video clips. The company is also looking to branch into mobile extensions.

YouTube, which plays more than 100 million clips a day, is averaging 16 million daily viewers, according to comScore Media Metrics.

In other YouTube news, the company is in talks with record labels for the rights to post current and library music videos on its site that would be free to viewers, according to published reports.