YouTube Introduces Video Awards
YouTube, Google's popular video-sharing Website, announced March 19 they are planning an awards ceremony to honor the best user-created videos of 2006.
The awards will be virtually handed out in seven categories: "Most Creative -- Innovative and Cutting Edge Video," "Most Inspirational -- Things That Make You Think or Feel," "Best Series -- The Best in Serial Entertainment," "Best Comedy -- They Had us in Stitches," "Musician of the Year -- Celebrating YouTube's Home-Grown Musical Talent," "Best Commentary -- The Bloggers Who Caught our Attention," and "Most Adorable Video Ever -- So Cute it Hurts."
Voting is set to take place from March 19 until the 22 a special YouTube channel which showcases the nominees, located at http://www.youtube.com/YTAwards (as of this writing the page is "not available"). The winners, as chosen by the community, will be announced on March 26.
The news of the awards comes a week after MTV, whose parent company Viacom is suing YouTube for $1 billion in copyright infringements, announced the addition of a "User-Generated Video Award" to its upcoming MTV Movie Awards ceremony.
