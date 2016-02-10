YouTube Increases Originals for Red Subscribers

YouTube is expanding the content in its Red subscription service with a pair of new offerings.

The feature length documentary, working title Untitled Gigi Gorgeous Project, comes from video maker Gigi Gorgeous and Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple, and will debut later this year. The film “explores the intimate journey of a transgender woman from her childhood to life as a successful media personality.”

The original series Foursome, from AwesomenessTV, stars Jenn McAllister (JennxPenn) as “an undateable sophomore” whose older brother makes sure no guy comes near her. Andie must rely on the unbreakable bond she has with her three best friends.

As was previously announced, four new projects—A Trip to Unicorn Island, Lazer Team, Scare PewDiePie and Dance Camp–premiered Feb. 10.

YouTube Red, which debuted in late October, offers uninterrupted videos and music for $9.99 a month, with a free first-month trial.

In a blog post, YouTube said, “As you can see, 2016 is shaping up to be an exciting year for YouTube Red members with a steady stream of amazing new original movies and series coming soon.”