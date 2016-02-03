YouTube Red Originals Debut Feb. 10

YouTube Red, the web video giant's attempt to move beyond user-generated content, unveils its initial batch of originals Feb. 10. They include Scare PewDiePie, a reality-adventure series from the creator and executive producers of The Walking Dead at Skybound Entertainment and Maker Studios, and starring Maker giant PewDiePie (a.k.a. Felix Kjellberg) as he encounters terrifying situations inspired by video games.

The feature-length film A Trip to Unicorn Island details the journey of YouTube star Lilly Singh (a.k.a. Superwoman) on her 26-city global tour. Feature film Dance Camp comes from AwesomenessTV and "weaves an amazing story of unlikely friendships, unleashing passions and discovering yourself all through the power of dance," according to YouTube.

Finally, feature-length action comedy Lazer Team, from Rooster Teeth and Fullscreen Films, shows four small-town losers stumbling upon an alien ship carrying mysterious cargo. A battle ensues.

YouTube Red, which debuted in late October, offers uninterrupted videos and music for $9.99 a month, with a free first-month trial.

These four are just the beginning, according to a blog post from YouTube. "We have lots more thrills, chills, LOLs, smiles, romances and surprises from more of your favorite YouTube stars coming later this year," it said.

Veteran TV exec Susanne Daniels is global head of original content at YouTube.