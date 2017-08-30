YouTube Hires Ad Agency Veteran Tom Blessington

YouTube said it hired ad agency veteran Tom Blessington as VP, brand, media & experiences.



Blessington, who had been managing director at Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, will report to YouTube CMO Danielle Tiedt. He will start in mid-September and be based in San Bruno, Calif.



In his new job, Blessington will lead YouTube brand strategy and integrated marketing campaigns.



“Tom is well known for his culture-shaping, innovative marketing campaigns,” said Tiedt. “We can’t wait for Tom to bring his breakthrough ideas and rule-breaking spirit to YouTube.”



At W+K, Blessington worked on campaigns for clients including Levi’s, Chrysler/Dodge, Facebook, Target, Sony, American Express, KFC, Verizon and Samsung.



"It's a great honor to get the chance to help build, from the inside, one of the world's most important and culturally influential brands. I couldn't be more excited for what's to come,” said Blessington.