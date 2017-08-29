YouTube Sports a New Look

As part of a plan to bring a consistent look across platforms, YouTube on Tuesday unleashed a new logo alongside a new platform for desktops and new features for its mobile app.

The refreshed YouTube logo and icon “combines a cleaned up version of the YouTube wordmark and Icon, creating a more flexible design that works better across a variety of devices, even on the tiniest screens,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, explained in thisblog post, adding that the new logo and icon are being rolled out across mobile and desktop platforms today, with changes coming to other YouTube apps and services “soon.”

The updated mobile app sports a new design, including a white header and navigation tables moved to the bottom of the app “so they’re closer to your thumbs,” Mohan said.



