YouTube Counts Down to 2007

Beginning December 31st, YouTube is pairing with Chevrolet and Warner Music Group to create an online celebration of New Years as it happens around the world.

The first-even YouTube New Year's Eve Countdown includes New Years messages from celebrities and YouTube personalities like Smosh, Renetto and Boh3m3.

Warner Music Group (WMG) will also provide special video content and messages from its artists including Blake Shelton, James Blunt, Kid Rock, Jet, My Chemical Romance, and others. There will also be an "almost-live" video feature that will show concerts as the happen around the world--from LA to New Zealand.

YouTube is also asking users around the globe to send their own wishes, messages and resolutions for 2007 on the site. Content can be uploaded at www.youtube.com/group/newyears.