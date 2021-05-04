YouTube Announces Unscripted Series Starring Will Smith, Alicia Keys

YouTube announced new projects at the Brandcast Delivered event. They include an unscripted series following Will Smith on his fitness journey, an Alicia Keys docuseries and a Migos-produced series that explores racial inequality through the lens of hip-hop jewelry.

Will Smith project Best Shape of My Life (working title) has six parts and sees Smith try to rebuild his middle-aged body “into the best shape of his life,” said YouTube, while “getting his groove back along the way.”

Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals produce. Dexton Deboree is the showrunner. YouTube called the series “fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining.”

It premieres next year.

Alicia Keys series Noted (working title) premieres this summer. Ramping up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Songs in a Minor and preparing to record her eighth album, Keys lets fans peer into her world.

There are four parts. Westbrook Media produces.

Ice Cold, about hip-hop jewelry and racial inequality, has four parts and premieres this summer.

Migos executive produces. Quality Films, Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, MGX Creative and Mass Appeal produce.

Recipe for Change (working title) premieres June 16. Asian-American storytellers bring together celebrities, chefs, activists, and creators to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture and discuss the recent acts of hate and violence against the community.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter executive produce on behalf of SpringHill Company. Michelle Kwan and Dennis Cheng also executive produce alongside Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of the SpringHill Company, showrunner Joel Relampagos, and director Rich Kim.

Barbershop Medicine premieres this summer. The special explores the impact race and socio-economic status have on healthcare and longevity. Musical artist Masego, physicians Dr. Italo Brown and Dr. Jamie Rutland and community members in a storied barbershop come together to discuss health issues.

Barbershop Medicine is executive produced by Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson and Aisha Corpas Wynn for MACRO Television Studios and Culture House. Hashim Williams is executive producer and showrunner.

Season three of Liza on Demand premieres later this year. Liza Koshy stars in this series about the misadventures of 20somethings. Koshy executive produces with Courtney Carter, Deborah Kaplan, Harry Elfont, Marc Lieberman, Ally Engelberg, Caroline Miller and Elliot Glazer.

Season two of Could You Survive the Movies premieres this summer. Jake Roper hosts.

Susanne Daniels is global head of original content for YouTube. Alex Piper is head of unscripted for YouTube Originals and Nadine Zylstra is head of family, learning and impact.