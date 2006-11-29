YouTube and Cingular Announce Music Contest Winners

Hundreds of thousands of music fans voted for their favorite entries out of over 2,200 submitted to YouTube for the YouTube Underground music competition presented by Cingular Wireless. Neighborhood bands and aspiring singers nationwide submitted their acts in hopes of rising to stardom in the first-ever music promotion

The winners--the bands Greenland, Maldroid, Ostrich Head and Pawnshop Roses--were flown to New York City where they (and their winning videos) appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday. They also received Gibson guitars and the chance to have their song or video featured in an upcoming TV or movie.