YouTube Adding 1080p Video

YouTube is set to bump up its top video quality starting the week of Nov. 15. The Google-owned video site says it will support 1080p video, up from the current 720p.

All users with 1080p capable HD camcorders will be able to upload the higher resolution videos, in addition to professional content partners.

"As resolution of consumer cameras increases, we want to make sure YouTube is the best home on the web to showcase your content," the site wrote on its official blog.

YouTube is hardly the first video site to add 1080p support, but it is by far the largest. Sites like Vimeo and Hulu have featured full HD videos almost since their respective launches, but with nearly 40% market share on the online video space, YouTube has the potential to reach a far wider audience.