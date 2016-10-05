Yousef Erakat, Philip DeFranco Show Take Top Honors at 6th Annual Streamy Awards

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Yousef Erakat and Philip DeFranco Show nabbed top honors Tuesday night at the 6th Annual Streamy Awards.

Yousef Erakat won the audience choice award for Entertainer of the Year while The Philip DeFranco Show took home the audience choice award for Show of the Year.

Other winners during online video’s biggest night were subject awards for Good Mythical Morning (Comedy), Casey Neistat (First Person Series), Chris Kendall (Actor), A Trip to Unicorn Island (Feature), Glozell Green (Lifestyle), Kandee Johnson (Beauty), Jenn McAllister (Actress), Liza Koshy (Instant Breakout Creator), Shaun McBride (Snapchat Storyteller), Merrell Twins (Live), Thomas Sanders (Viner), and Amanda Steele (Fashion).

The Streamy Awards aired live on YouTube from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Thirty additional winners were revealed over the weekend at the Official Streamys Nominee Reception.