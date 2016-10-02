The Try Guys, I Ship It, sWooZie Nab Streamy Awards

The Try Guys, I Ship It and sWooZie were among the 30 Streamy Awards winners announced Oct. 1 at the Official Streamy Awards Nominee Reception at YouTube Space LA.

Additional Streamy winners -- including Actor, Actress, Beauty, Breakout Creator, Comedy, Fashion, First Person, Lifestyle, Snapchat Storyteller, Viner, Feature, Live and Audience Choice categories Entertainer of the Year and Show of the Year -- will be announced Oct. 4 during the 6th Annual Streamy Awards.

Take a look at the complete list of Saturday’s winners below:

AWARDS FOR CHANNELS, SERIES OR SHOWS

ANIMATED- sWooZie

DRAMA - I Ship It

INDIE - Brooklyn Sound

INTERNATIONAL - HolaSoyGerman

NON-FICTION- The Try Guys

VIRTUAL REALITY AND 360° VIDEO (NEW CATEGORY)-MatPat’s Game Lab

SUBJECT AWARDS

ACTION OR SCI-FI- Day 5

DOCUMENTARY OR INVESTIGATIVE -The Banker Suicides

FOOD - Tiny Kitchen

GAMING- The Game Theorists

HEALTH AND WELLNESS- Yoga With Adriene

KIDS AND FAMILY - Kid President

NEWS AND CULTURE - The Philip DeFranco Show

PRANKS - Roman Atwood

SCIENCE OR EDUCATION - Laci Green

SPORTS - 30 for 30 Shorts

PERFORMANCE AWARDS

COLLABORATION- Various Creators, Jimmy Kimmel Live (Mean Tweets - Creator Edition)

DANCE– Dominic “D-trix” Sandoval

ENSEMBLECAST- Escape the Night

MUSIC AWARDS

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST- Todrick Hall

COVER SONG- Lindsey Stirling, Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)

ORIGINAL SONG - $ave Dat Money, Lil Dicky, featuring Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY - The Slow Mo Guys, Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy

COSTUME DESIGN - Oscar’s Hotel for Fantastical Creatures, Gypsy Taylor

DIRECTING - Oscar’s Hotel for Fantastical Creatures, PJ Ligouri

EDITING - Casey Neistat, Casey Neistat

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS - Corridor Digital, Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer

WRITING - Honest Trailers, Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell and Andy Signore

CAMPAIGN AWARDS

BRAND CAMPAIGN - Writing With Grace, Grace Helbig (AT&T)

SOCIAL GOOD CAMPAIGN - Lilly Singh’s #GirlLove Challenge

Streamy Awards creators Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen executive produce the Streamy Awards along with as well as Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan and Ariel Elazar for dick clark productions.

Hosted by King Bach, the 6th Annual Streamy Awards will stream live from the Beverly Hilton on YouTube on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.