The Try Guys, I Ship It, sWooZie Nab Streamy Awards
The Try Guys, I Ship It and sWooZie were among the 30 Streamy Awards winners announced Oct. 1 at the Official Streamy Awards Nominee Reception at YouTube Space LA.
Additional Streamy winners -- including Actor, Actress, Beauty, Breakout Creator, Comedy, Fashion, First Person, Lifestyle, Snapchat Storyteller, Viner, Feature, Live and Audience Choice categories Entertainer of the Year and Show of the Year -- will be announced Oct. 4 during the 6th Annual Streamy Awards.
Take a look at the complete list of Saturday’s winners below:
AWARDS FOR CHANNELS, SERIES OR SHOWS
ANIMATED- sWooZie
DRAMA - I Ship It
INDIE - Brooklyn Sound
INTERNATIONAL - HolaSoyGerman
NON-FICTION- The Try Guys
VIRTUAL REALITY AND 360° VIDEO (NEW CATEGORY)-MatPat’s Game Lab
SUBJECT AWARDS
ACTION OR SCI-FI- Day 5
DOCUMENTARY OR INVESTIGATIVE -The Banker Suicides
FOOD - Tiny Kitchen
GAMING- The Game Theorists
HEALTH AND WELLNESS- Yoga With Adriene
KIDS AND FAMILY - Kid President
NEWS AND CULTURE - The Philip DeFranco Show
PRANKS - Roman Atwood
SCIENCE OR EDUCATION - Laci Green
SPORTS - 30 for 30 Shorts
PERFORMANCE AWARDS
COLLABORATION- Various Creators, Jimmy Kimmel Live (Mean Tweets - Creator Edition)
DANCE– Dominic “D-trix” Sandoval
ENSEMBLECAST- Escape the Night
MUSIC AWARDS
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST- Todrick Hall
COVER SONG- Lindsey Stirling, Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)
ORIGINAL SONG - $ave Dat Money, Lil Dicky, featuring Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan
CRAFT AWARDS
CINEMATOGRAPHY - The Slow Mo Guys, Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy
COSTUME DESIGN - Oscar’s Hotel for Fantastical Creatures, Gypsy Taylor
DIRECTING - Oscar’s Hotel for Fantastical Creatures, PJ Ligouri
EDITING - Casey Neistat, Casey Neistat
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS - Corridor Digital, Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer
WRITING - Honest Trailers, Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell and Andy Signore
CAMPAIGN AWARDS
BRAND CAMPAIGN - Writing With Grace, Grace Helbig (AT&T)
SOCIAL GOOD CAMPAIGN - Lilly Singh’s #GirlLove Challenge
Streamy Awards creators Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen executive produce the Streamy Awards along with as well as Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan and Ariel Elazar for dick clark productions.
Hosted by King Bach, the 6th Annual Streamy Awards will stream live from the Beverly Hilton on YouTube on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.
