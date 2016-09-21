King Bach to Host Streamy Awards Oct. 4

King Bach, real name Andrew Bachelor, will emcee the 6th Annual Streamy Awards, dick clark productions and Tubefilter announced Sept. 21.

The Canadian-born multi-hyphenate holds the Guinness Book World Record for the most followed Vine account with more than 5 billion views and 15 million subs.

"Right out the gate, King Bach has taken the internet by storm. He’s edgy, unpredictable and an absolute comedic genius. We can’t wait to witness his creativity at play as we put together our biggest Streamys yet," said Streamy Awards creator and executive producer Drew Baldwin.

Related: Nat Geo, Discovery Nominated for Streamy Awards

Presenters for the event, which honors the best in online video, include Gabriel Conte, Philip DeFranco, Brittany Furlan, Gigi Gorgeous, Joey Graceffa, Grace Helbig, Jenna Marbles, Tyler Oakley, Lele Pons, Rhett & Link, Lilly Singh, Superfruit, The Try Guys, What’s Up Moms.

dcp and Tubefilter also announced finalists for Entertainer of the Year and Show of the Year, which fans can now vote for online through 11:59:59 a.m. PT the day of the awards.

The event, which is set for Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at The Beverly Hilton, is executive produced by Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan and Ariel Elazar for dick clark productions and Streamy creators Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.