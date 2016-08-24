Nat Geo, Discovery Nominated for Streamy Awards

National Geographic and Discovery have both snagged nominations in the new Virtual Reality and 360° Video category of the 6th Annual Streamy Awards (from Tubefilter and dick clark productions).

Discovery VR was nominated for immersive stories on everything from shark-infested shipwrecks to freeboarding (a snowboard-like skateboard).

Nat Geo fare included a 360° tour of a volcano eruption.

The winners will be announced Oct. 4 at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. They will be selected by a panel of creators, execs and other online video industry notables.

The ceremony will be hosted by YouTube star GloZell Green.