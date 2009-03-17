You’re Welcome HBO, Will Ferrell Broadway Play Delivers Strong Ratings

You’re Welcome America- A Final Night with George W. Bush, the Broadway play from former Saturday Night Live funnyman Will Ferrell, delivered 2.3 million viewers Saturday night. That is the largest audience for an HBO comedy special since 2004’s Chris Rock: Never Scared.

The ratings growth continued the next day, as Big Love drew its second highest rated episode of the season with 2.3 million viewers, and Ferrell-produced comedy Eastbound & Down drew 941,000 viewers, up 41% from the series premiere.