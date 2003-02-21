You're gone, Girl!
Hearst Entertainment Corp. won't proceed with its weekly half-hour syndicated show,
CosmoGirl!, which was to have been a Federal Communications
Commission-friendly show.
A spokesman for Hearst said company executives decided that they could not get the
show ready in time for a fall-2003 launch, as had been planned.
