Your Next Stop: Surreality TV

Just think of it as an exorcise video.

Illuminare Entertainment of Los Angeles and Lighnting Road Pictures of British Columbia are teaming up on a new reality TV series, Spiritual Warriors: Possessed, about demonic possession and the people who battle against it.

Scheduled to start production on Halloween (Oct. 31), the hour series pilot will feature a West Virginia policewoman who performs exorcisms on criminals,and a woman who claims she now fights demons because her children were sacrificed to the devil while she was a member of a Russian cult.

The Richard Simmons, so to speak, of this exorcise video is producer/writer Paul St. Amand (A&E's The Star Treatment). Illuminare is funding as well as co-producing the project.

