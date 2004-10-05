Your Next Stop: Surreality TV
Just think of it as an exorcise video.
Illuminare Entertainment of Los Angeles and Lighnting Road Pictures of British Columbia are teaming up on a new reality TV series, Spiritual Warriors: Possessed, about demonic possession and the people who battle against it.
Scheduled to start production on Halloween (Oct. 31), the hour series pilot will feature a West Virginia policewoman who performs exorcisms on criminals,and a woman who claims she now fights demons because her children were sacrificed to the devil while she was a member of a Russian cult.
The Richard Simmons, so to speak, of this exorcise video is producer/writer Paul St. Amand (A&E's The Star Treatment). Illuminare is funding as well as co-producing the project.
