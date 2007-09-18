For Your Imagination, Wounded Warrior Project Team Up for Web Series

For Your Imagination, an online-video-programming company, is teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project, a charitable organization that assists soldiers who have been injured in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The companies are launching an original Web series, After Action Report, which will follow the daily experiences of wounded soldiers as they adjust to life as civilians.

The five- to eight-minute Web episodes will put a face to the message, with the goal of engaging viewers on a personal level.

“Our organization is eager to see how For Your Imagination’s creative team will convey the personal stories of our country’s servicemen and women to inspire public interest in our mission,” WWP executive director John Melia said. “It is a critical part of the recovery process for these soldiers to know that they have a community supporting them.”

FYI will market the series using its ADDForce methodology to increase reach, while targeting major influencers on the Web.

Matthew Modine will host the 10-episode series, which will be available on WWP’s site, YouTube, MySpace and as a feed on iTunes.