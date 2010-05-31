Your AdHere... And Here

When McDonald’s contracted to have its branded iced coffee

cups on the set of KVVU Las Vegas’ morning newscast in 2008,

the fast-food behemoth got way more bang for its buck than it

had bargained for. The Las Vegas Sun wrote about the product

placement play, as did The New York Times a day later.

Pundits weighed in on the ethics of working

product plugs into a newscast; KVVU countered

that the cups—which were actually props

as opposed to real cups—appeared in the 7-9

a.m. segment of the program, when the news

was lighter, and did not affect content.

KVVU is now taking the branded integration

concept several steps further. The Fox affiliate

introduced an on-set bar on its live show More

Jan. 1, featuring bar stools and a flat-screen TV

sponsored by burger chain Sonic, and a month

later added a green room sponsored by the

bottled-water brand Dasani. Both locales—and

their sponsors—figure prominently in the 9

a.m. program. “The bright red bar is the hot

spot for celebrity interviews, cross-fire chat and

the backdrop for ‘question of the day,’” read

KVVU ad materials.

More recently, KVVU added a segment where

More guests spin a Bally slot machine for charity,

with Bally getting generous plugs.

While it’s hard to miss the sponsors’ logos,

KVVU also made an operational maneuver that viewers may never notice. In September,

it moved More, which does not feature breaking

news, out of its newsroom and into its own

division, mollifying church vs. state dilemmas

for its reporters.

“The newsroom’s job is to do news; they’re

concentrating on doing 6½ hours of news

a day,” says VP/General Manager Darrin Mc-

Donald. Adds Director of Marketing and Entertainment

Programming Terri Peck: “They’re

true journalists; we don’t want them to have to

think about [product placement on More].”

The Vegas outlet is hardly alone in this conflict. Stations, battered by the recent recession,

are increasingly confronted by the lure of product

placement lucre, and the effect it may or

may not have on years of viewer trust. Branded

integrations have long been a staple of network

entertainment programming—Telemundo, for

one, built an ersatz Subway restaurant at its

studio in Colombia and flew in brand spokesman

Jared for an elaborate plug. And now

they are becoming increasingly common in local TV, whether it’s Pepsi containers on WIAT

Birmingham’s Wake Up Alabama, Verizon FiOS

branding on WNBC New York’s sports reports,

or KFOR Oklahoma City branding its helicopter

with the name of a local auto dealer. The

LIN group has even built a stable of product

placement-driven morning shows, including

WNAC Providence’s The Rhode Show and WISH

Indianapolis’ Indy Style.

Whereas a typical station chief may have

frowned on paid plugs in local shows a few

years ago, more and more managers, pushed

harder to maintain profit margins on a slashed

budget, are coming around to the concept.

“The pressure to perform is so great that you’ve

got no choice but to take a hard look at it,” says

WIAT President/General Manager Bill Ballard,

who adds that he would not allow placements

in a “hard” evening or late newscast. “If there’s

significant revenue behind it, you’re going to

take a look.”

Appealing to ‘More’ advertisers

It’s not hard to understand product placement’s

appeal to stations. It gives vendors considerably

more airtime to tout their product than a

spot does, and it deepens the pool of potential

local advertisers. As the station typically owns

the show, it’s also a more lucrative option than

a syndicated program—assuming the viewers find the content compelling and don’t feel like

they’re watching an infomercial.

KHOU’s product-driven Great Day Houston

grabs three times the revenue that a syndicated

show would in the 9 a.m. slot. “It’s a huge improvement

for the time period,” says President/

General Manager Susan McEldoon. But KHOU

goes to considerable lengths to segregate the

show from the Belo station’s award-winning

news division, including producing the show

on a separate floor.

While prices of course vary, insiders say

an advertiser might pay $350,000 annually

to sponsor a leading midsize station’s sports

reports. Branded props on the set of that station

might go for around $300,000, though

that sum would include traditional spots,

too. KFOR President/

General Manager Jim

Boyer says the station’s

helicopter sponsorship

runs in the low

six figures annually. “It

allows us to pretty much keep the helicopter in

the air,” he says.

Selling naming rights to elements of the set

is getting more popular. KVVU’s “long-term integrated

pieces,” as the plugs are known within

Meredith, are contracted for a year, with an option

for a multi-year deal. And they are lucrative;

each represents a six-figure annual sum.

The station airs new editions of More at 9 a.m.

and 4 p.m. daily. The sponsorships were sold

by the station, not an outside product placement

firm, and station GM Mc-

Donald says they represent about

a third of More’s revenue.

More was designed for product

integration, according to McDonald,

as was Meredith’s Better program,

which will air on 63 stations

come fall. While the TV purists

have expressed their distaste for

on-air product plugs, KVVU viewers

have not. “There have been

almost zero complaints about it,”

McDonald says.

As the local TV economy gets

back on its feet, multiple general

managers say clients and agencies increasingly

express a sense of “entitlement,” as one puts

it, hatched during stations’ more desperate

days not long ago. Many now expect stations

to bend the church-state rules and plug their

product as part of a spot buy.

“More and more buyers must have grown

up in a vacuum, because they’re asking for

[plugs] as part of their proposal,” says KITV

Honolulu President/General Manager Michael

Rosenberg, who says he “avoids assiduously”

any sponsored content on the Hearst station. “I

guess some stations around the country are doing

it, or the buyers wouldn’t be asking for it.”

Some industry watchers feel that the handwringing

over local product placement is

merely a case of TV professionals taking their

content—and themselves—a bit too seriously.

Some see branding as a return to the old days

of television, when Geritol or Marlboro might

sponsor the evening news.

Several give KVVU credit for both moving a

product placement show out of the newsroom

and making it crystal-clear to viewers precisely

what is sponsor-supported. (And it’s hard to

miss who sponsors KVVU’s “Dasani Green

Room.”) “The purist in me thinks there should

be no sponsorship of anything that resembles

news due to the risk of sponsors getting favored

treatment,” says Jane Kirtley, professor of media

ethics and law at the University of Minnesota’s

Silha Center. “But from a transparency perspective,

the sponsor’s name is front and center, and

alerts the public to the program tie-in.”

Not sold on plugs

Pundits universally acknowledge the financial

pressures stations are under, but some believe

local product placement is a short-term fix that

may have longer-term consequences. A station

moving such a show out of news may satisfy

internal ethical quandaries, some say, but the

viewer may still believe that everything featured

on a show is there on its own merit—not because

it’s been paid for.

“Viewers perceive news much more than

news people see news,” says Radio Television

Digital News Foundation chairman Stacey

Woelfel. “It worries me that stations are adding

to the confusion. At best, it’s clutter. At worst,

it’s confused allegiance.”

Some station executives question whether

product placement revenue even adds to the

bottom line, or simply shuffles around the same

ad budget. “There’s only so much advertising

money in a market,” says WJRT Flint-Saginaw

President/General Manager Tom Bryson. “I believe

the money for product placement comes

out of other aspects of an ad budget.”

KVVU’s managers and other proponents of the

model disagree. When the initial McDonald’s coffee

promotion ended, KVVU’s sales crew started

brainstorming how to expand the pay-to-play

model. Next up: selling the naming rights to an

outdoor cooking facility being built for More.

The McDonald’s cups—and other props or

plugs—may even return to KVVU’s newscasts.

“I’d do it again tomorrow,” McDonald says, “if

it made sense for the show.”



