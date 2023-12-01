Younify Adds The Roku Channel To Universal Streaming Guide
AVOD service joins Tubi and Pluto TV
Younify TV, an app that consolidates streaming service watch lists to help viewers quickly find shows, says it has added The Roku Channel to its universal streaming guide.
Originally, Younify focused on programming from subscription services, but recently added ad-supported streamers Tubi and Pluto TV to its lineup.
“Adding in the top three FAST channels makes Younify a complete streaming guide for the vast majority of American consumers who use some combination of the SVOD and FAST channels supported by Younify for all of their streaming needs,” said Jeff Lawrence, CEO and co-founder of MediaMall Technologies, which created PlayOn and PlayOn Cloud before Younify.
In addition to watchlists, Younify ingests the continue watching, recommended, trending, popular and critically acclaimed categories from streaming services to build it programming guide.
“Adding the FAST channels and their vast ad-supported libraries means that our users’ search results will most likely deliver exactly what the customer was seeking,” said Tracy Bauman, co-founder and COO of MediaMall. “The Younify Search feature which searches the entire library of each of the user’s streaming services at once and delivers a consolidated list of results at lightning speed is one of the most loved features in the app.”
Among the streaming services included in Younified’s guide are Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.