Youngsun Soh, John Flanagan Promoted by A+E in Asia

A+E Networks announced a change in its management structure in Asia, promoting Yongsun Soh to senior VP and managing director of A+E Korea and John Flanagan to senior VP and managing director of A+E Japan and Southeast Asia.

The changes come with A+E saying that Saugato “Shoggy” Banerjee, managing director of A+E Asia, will be leaving the company effective Sept. 30.

“We are extremely grateful for Shoggy’s entrepreneurial efforts over the years, which helped create so many achievements in our linear businesses in Southeast Asia,” said Steve McDonald, president of global licensing & international for A+E “He was integral to the launch of our multi-faceted media business in Korea and the re-invention of our business in Japan. His many accomplishments at A+E leave us in great stead to pursue our vision to expand A+E Networks’ footprint even further throughout the region.”

Soh has been general manager of A+E Korea. She led the launch of the History and Lifetime channels in Korea. She joined A+E fromTwitter Korea and had earlier worked at BBC Worldwide Channels Asia.

“Youngsun Soh is an exceptional leader at A+E Networks in Korea, driving our growth and success in this dynamic and competitive marketplace,” said Vien. “Her vision and expertise have been instrumental in expanding our presence throughout the region and we are thrilled to see her continue to lead our business in Korea to even greater heights,” said Patrick Vien, group managing director, A+E International, to whom Soh will report.

Flanagan, also reporting to Vien, Flanagan will continue to head A+E’s business in Japan. He joined the company as GM of A+E in Japan and as overseen the launch of streaming History, Lifetime and Crime+Investigation channels in Japan. He has also overseen its documentary production uint.

In his new position, Flanagan adds oversight of A+E Southeast Asia.reporting to him will be Salawati (Wati) Mohammed, Head of Distribution & Partnership Development, A+E SEA. Pamela Tan, Regional Head of Finance, A+E SEA.

Flanagan joined A+E in 2017 from Blackhawk Network Japan & Korea. He also hep poss with Amazon, Dyson, Apple, 20h Century Fox, Mediatti Communications and Liberty Media.

“John Flanagan has been an invaluable member of our team since joining A+E Networks,” said Vien. “His deep understanding of the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets, combined with his expertise in programming and marketing, make him the ideal leader to guide our continued growth in these regions. We are confident that under John’s leadership, A+E will continue to deliver exceptional content and experiences to audiences across Japan and Southeast Asia.”