Youngstown Station Goes Dark on Dish

Dish Network said Friday that Youngstown, Ohio, NBC-affiliate WFMJ has gone dark to its customers in that region after the parties could not reach a retransmission consent agreement.

Dish claims that it has been in negotiations with WFMJ for months, but would not bend to its demands for a more than 250% increase in rates.

"We are disappointed that WFMJ has chosen to be so unreasonable in their demands, because we know a significant number of Dish customers enjoy getting their local news, sports and weather on the NBC affiliate," said Dish vice president of programming Andrew LeCuyer in a statement. "Essentially, they are taking our customers hostage in these negotiations. We hope WFMJ will soon become more reasonable so we can resume broadcast of this channel on Dish."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.