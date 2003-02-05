Younger moves up at Disney

Laurie Younger has been promoted to president of Buena Vista Worldwide

Television, in charge of domestic and international distribution of The Walt

Disney Co. content, including films, TV series, made-for-TV movies, miniseries,

TV animation and direct-to-home videos.

Buena Vista Productions, which develops first-run syndicated programming,

also reports to Younger.

The promotion is an expansion of Younger's duties, adding oversight of

broadband and video-on-demand platforms, said Disney president and chief operating officer Robert

Iger, to whom Younger reports.

In a 17-year career at Disney, Younger has been executive vice president of

television distribution at ABC since 2000 and senior VP and chief

financial officer of ABC since 1998.

Originally from New York, Younger has an MBA from UCLA

and an undergraduate degree in communications from Queens College. She is based

in Burbank, Calif.