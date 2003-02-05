Younger moves up at Disney
Laurie Younger has been promoted to president of Buena Vista Worldwide
Television, in charge of domestic and international distribution of The Walt
Disney Co. content, including films, TV series, made-for-TV movies, miniseries,
TV animation and direct-to-home videos.
Buena Vista Productions, which develops first-run syndicated programming,
also reports to Younger.
The promotion is an expansion of Younger's duties, adding oversight of
broadband and video-on-demand platforms, said Disney president and chief operating officer Robert
Iger, to whom Younger reports.
In a 17-year career at Disney, Younger has been executive vice president of
television distribution at ABC since 2000 and senior VP and chief
financial officer of ABC since 1998.
Originally from New York, Younger has an MBA from UCLA
and an undergraduate degree in communications from Queens College. She is based
in Burbank, Calif.
