Young Turks Network Picks Amagi for Broadcast Services

TYT Network, the new linear channel started to accompany the on demand news and talk programming created by The Young Turks, selected Amagi to provide its cloud-managed broadcast services.

“In the last 10 months, we are witnessing a meaningful shift among top ‘Digital First’ networks such as TYT to move from pure video-on-demand (VOD) platforms to launch live linear channels on vMVPD platforms,” said Deepakjit Singh, CEO, Amagi.

TYT Network launched on YouTube TV on May 17. The linear network’s news and factual entertainment programming aims to provide diverse perspectives that are not represented on traditional cable news networks.

“Launching on YouTube TV is a major milestone for TYT. On the technology end, this was made possible by Amagi with its innovative cloud playout platform & services,” said Jack Gerard, chief administrative officer at TYT. “Our 24/7 TV channel includes several hours of live programming per day, and Amagi makes it easy to air live as well as non-live content side-by-side to create a robust viewing experience on live TV services.”

TYT Network generates more than 200 million views a month and is ranked by comScore as the number 1 news brand among millennial viewers.

Amagi manages more than 150 channels across 40 countries including Viceland and work with media companies including Turner and Discovery.

“We expect more digital content owners to add linear TV channel offering on top of their existing VOD service. Amagi’s zero CAPEX and low OPEX model along with superior cloud technology capabilities are an unbeatable combination to power linear broadcast on live TV services,” said Singh.