One Minute on the Internet: 97K Hours of Netflix, Says Domo

A lot goes on in an internet minute.

Americans have increased their usage of internet data by 18% this year, according to cloud-based operating system Domo, which annually takes a one-minute snapshot to illustrate the popularity and growth of online activity on media, social, technology and retail applications. The numbers are big.

In that typical minute, Americans use 3.128 billion gigabytes of internet data, up 18% from 2017.

Video is a big deal online. In a typical minute American consumers streamed 97,222 hours of video on Netflix, up 40% from a year ago. YouTube users watched 4,333,560 videos, up from 4,146,600 in 2017. Four hundred hours of video are uploaded to YouTube in the typical minute.

Pictures are popular, too. The number of images shared on Snapchat rose 294%, and the pictures shared on Instagram rose 5.65%. GIFs on Giphy were up 110%.

The number of text messages sent in a minute dropped 14.7%.

No matter what you think of President Trump, you might not be surprised to hear that users sent 473,300 tweets per minute in 2018, up from 456,000 the previous year. Users might also be saying more in those messages because Twitter increased it character limit to 280 in 2017.

Related: TV Set Becoming Favorite Device For Video Streamers

In a typical minute, Google conducts 3,877,140 searches. Amazon ships 1,111 packages.

“Data is the lifeblood to businesses and consumers alike, and our Data Never Sleeps reports highlight just what data is important to our daily lives,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Understanding the stories that data tells us about people can help us better collaborate, communicate, and make it easier to create good for others and for our organizations.”