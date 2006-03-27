Young Signs Second Affil With My Network TV

Young Broadcasting inked a second affiliation deal with Fox’s new My Network TV service Monday, committing its station in Sioux Falls, S.D. to carry the network.

KELO, a CBS affiliate, will carry My Network TV on one of its secondary digital channels.

Two weeks ago, Young announced its San Francisco independent, KRON, would also become a My Network TV affiliate when the network launches in September.

My Network TV is now cleared on 66 stations representing 56% of the country.

“These deals mark a rare opportunity in our business to be part of a new network that comes out of the box with a solid pedigree," Young Broadcasting Chairman Vincent Young said in a statement.