Young Reaches Retrans Deals With Mediacom, Dish

Young Broadcasting has renewed retransmission consent agreements for 10 of its stations with Mediacom Communications and Dish Network, according to broadcast industry sources. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Mediacom said that its Young deals were done along with several other retrans renewals on Dec. 31. Dish did not immediately return a request for comment.

The stations involved include KRON (MyNetwork TV) in San Francisco; WKRN (ABC) Nashville, Tenn.; WRIC (ABC) Richmond-Petersburg, Va. ; WCDC (ABC) Albany, N.Y.; WATE (ABC) Knoxville, Tenn.; WBAY (ABC) Green Bay, Wis.; KWQC (NBC) Davenport, Iowa-Moline, Ill.; KPLO (CBS) Sioux Falls, S.D.; WLNS (CBS) Lansing, Mich.; KLFY (CBS) Lafayette, La.; and KCLO (CBS) Rapid City, S.D.