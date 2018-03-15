‘Young & Hungry’ Back for Final Season on Freeform June 20

Young & Hungry returns on Freeform for its fifth and final season June 20. The show is about a well-off young tech entrepreneur who hires a feisty young food blogger to be his personal chef.



Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee are in the cast.



Freeform has ordered into development a Young & Hungry movie from the series’ creative team, which includes David Holden, Caryn Lucas, Ashley Tisdale and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. Young & Hungry is produced by Holden, Lucas, Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum in association with CBS Television Studios.



The fifth season sees Gabi and Josh finally together and in love, says Freeform, but now navigating their status as a full-fledged couple. The rest of Josh’s staff, Yolanda and Elliot, are grappling with the change in work dynamic with Gabi as the “woman of the house.” Sofia, Gabi’s best friend, who begins to feel like a third wheel with the new couple, sets out on her own path to find love.