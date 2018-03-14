‘The Fosters’ To Conclude on Freeform with Three-Night Finale

Freeform family drama The Fosters will conclude with a three-night series finale that starts Monday, June 4, and ends Wednesday, June 6. The Fosters is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige, who are executive producers and writers along with Joanna Johnson.

The show is about a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenaged kids raised by two mothers. Stef Adams Foster (Teri Polo), a police officer, and her wife, Lena Adams Foster (Sherri Saum), a school vice principal, have built a family with Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon (David Lambert); their adopted twins, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo); and adopted siblings Jude (Hayden Byerly) and his half-sister, Callie (Maia Mitchell).

Guest stars for the finale event include Abigail Cowen, who appeared in the March 13 spring finale as Eliza, Brandon’s fiancé, Robert Gant, Susan Walters, Beau Mirchoff and Spencer List.

Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina are also executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.