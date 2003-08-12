Young, Gray report 2Q declines
Young Broadcasting Inc. reported a 19% drop in operating income to $6.8
million for the second quarter on a 2% revenue decline to $53.9 million.
The company cited the lack of political advertising this year as a major
reason for the declines.
Separately, Gray Television Inc. reported a pro forma 2% drop in operating
income to $23 million on a 2% revenue gain to $75.4 million.
Gray’s actual revenue climbed 80% due to acquisitions including the purchase
of Benedek Broadcasting Corp. last year.
