Young, Gray report 2Q declines

Young Broadcasting Inc. reported a 19% drop in operating income to $6.8

million for the second quarter on a 2% revenue decline to $53.9 million.

The company cited the lack of political advertising this year as a major

reason for the declines.

Separately, Gray Television Inc. reported a pro forma 2% drop in operating

income to $23 million on a 2% revenue gain to $75.4 million.

Gray’s actual revenue climbed 80% due to acquisitions including the purchase

of Benedek Broadcasting Corp. last year.