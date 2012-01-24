Young Broadcasting Stations Look to Live Well

Eight Young Broadcasting stations have agreed to affiliate with ABC's Live Well Network, with the rollout starting Jan. 30.

WKRN Nashville, WRIC Richmond, WTEN Albany, WATE Knoxville, WBAY Green Bay, KELO Sioux Falls, WLNS Lansing and KLFY Lafayette (La.) bring the Live Well Network's overall market clearance to more than 58% of U.S. television households.

"The Live Well Network is a great new programming choice, providing our viewers with top-notch original series about today's most popular lifestyle topics," said Deb McDermott, president of Young, "all conveniently available on a single channel."

Live Well, created by the ABC owned stations, airs on those outlets, as well as others belonging to Belo, Scripps and Allbritton, among other groups.

"As the Live Well Network's momentum continues full steam ahead in 2012, we're especially pleased to welcome these eight Young Broadcasting stations to our affiliate lineup," said Peggy Allen, VP of programming at Live Well. "We look forward to working with each of these new affiliates to bring their audiences TV's best lifestyle-focused programming."