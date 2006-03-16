Young Broadcasting Signs With My Network TV

Abandoning its status as an independent station, Young Broadcasting's KRON San Francisco agreed to become an affiliate of Fox's My Network TV.

The station is the biggest My Network TV outlet so far that is not owned by the Fox Television Group. San Francisco is the sixth-largest market.

My Network TV is cleared in 52 markets throughout the U.S, representing 51% of the nation. The network launches Sept. 5.



The deal is a further blow to Granite Television, whose KBWB San Francisco is losing its affiliation with the soon-to-die The WB but who loses out on a deal with either successor, The CW or My Network TV.