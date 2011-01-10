Young Broadcasting to Shut Down Adam Young Rep Firm

Young Broadcasting, LLC announced Monday that it will be shutting down its Adam Young, Inc. television representation firm at the end of January.

Cox Reps, the largest TV rep firm in the country, will now represent Young Broadcasting for national sales. The firm plans to establish a Young Broadcasting sales team based in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago devoted exclusively to Young's ten stations.

Adam Young, Inc., founded by broadcaster Adam Young, will close its doors after 67 years of operation. The rep firm was acquired by Young Broadcasting in 1997 and has operated from 11 offices throughout the country.

"Adam Young, Inc. has been such an important component of our business and it was with mixed emotions that we made this very important decision," said Young Broadcasting, LLC President Deborah McDermott. "The TV rep business has changed dramatically over the past decade, with an increasingly complex business environment forcing a wave of consolidations. Now, with Young Broadcasting financially structured as one of the strongest and healthiest television broadcast companies, we have joined forces with Cox, an industry leader. Together, both companies are poised to succeed and to take advantage of our rebounding business environment, as well as the new digital rep revenue system."

"This marks the end of an era," said Vincent Young, chairman of Young Broadcasting, LLC. "Throughout its 67 years, Adam Young, Inc. has operated successfully and outlasted every other in-house station rep firm by delivering outstanding results. The wonderful sales and support teams have effectually carried out my father's original, ground-breaking vision of exclusive representation over these many years."