Young Broadcasting Moves Ahead With Reorg Plan

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Arthur J. Gonzalez has ruled in

favor of Young Broadcasting's reorganization plan, shooting down a bid from a rival

committee of unsecured creditors that sought to take over the Young stations.

Young entered bankruptcy protection in February 2009. The

New York-based broadcast group owns 10 stations, including KRON San Francisco

and WBAY Green Bay.

In April 2009, the court approved a bid from Young's

lenders, known as the Debtors, to take over what would become New Young

Broadcasting Holding Co. for a credit bid of $219.9 million. The Official

Committee of Unsecured Creditors, known as the Committee, set forth a separate

plan for reorganization before the judge.

Judge Gonzalez nixed the Committee bid in lower Manhattan earlier this

week. "The Committee's motion to confirm the Committee Plan is DENIED," he

wrote in his Confirmation Opinion. "The Debtors' motion to confirm the Debtors

Plan is GRANTED."

The ruling gets Gray Television back in the game at Young.

Young had worked out a deal for Gray to manage seven Young stations for $2.2

million a year, but Gray has been on the sidelines since late in 2009 as the rival

Debtors and Committee sparred in court.