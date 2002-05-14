Young Broadcasting 1Q loss widens
According to Reuters, television-station owner Young Broadcasting Inc. reported a wider
first-quarter loss Tuesday as a sluggish economy cut into its advertising revenues and expenses from a required accounting change weighed on results.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.