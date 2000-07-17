Coca-Cola-sponsored 'Young Americans' debuted Wednesday on The WB to respectable ratings success. In households, the show posted a 2.3/4 share, which was 44% higher than its Dawson's Creek lead-in. More significant, the series ranked No. 1 among female teens (The WB's core audience) during the 9 p.m. hour with a 3.2/14 share. Among adults 18-34, Young Americans grabbed a 2.0/6, a 25% climb from that time period's season-to-date average.