Young Americans debuted Wednesday on The WB to respectable ratings success.
Coca-Cola-sponsored 'Young Americans' debuted Wednesday on The WB to respectable ratings success. In households, the show posted a 2.3/4 share, which was 44% higher than its Dawson's Creek lead-in. More significant, the series ranked No. 1 among female teens (The WB's core audience) during the 9 p.m. hour with a 3.2/14 share. Among adults 18-34, Young Americans grabbed a 2.0/6, a 25% climb from that time period's season-to-date average.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.