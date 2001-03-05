You made me take you

You had to wonder about the placement of one of the ads in ABC's Judy Garland bio last week. Coming out of a scene where Garland is popping a handful of pills (the story suggests the studio put her on diet pills to control her weight) and collapsing soon after, the first spot was for a diet pill. An ABC representative defended the placement. "It wasn't a mistake . . . We had no complaints."

And ABC pointed out the ad was rife with disclaimers urging consulting with a doctor.

"They made it clear in the movie that she died of drug abuse. It wasn't about using drugs, it was about abusing them."