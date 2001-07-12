You Don't Know Jack ain't jumpin'

ABC's tongue-in-cheek quiz show You Don't Know Jack is an online-to-TV translation test in progress - with mixed results thus far.

Featuring Paul Reubens (a.k.a. Pee Wee Herman) in his small screen comeback as the show's wise-cracking host, Jack appears to be just one more summer novelty series in search of an audience, with a 2.1 rating 7 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast nationals for Wednesday night. In its third week, Jack drew 4.4 million viewers, an increase over last week's 3.5 million (and 1.7/7 among 18-49ers).

But that's a far cry from the nearly eight million viewers it drew with a 3.4/11 in its double-episode debut two weeks ago. The big question for Jack is clearly whether fleshing out its CD-ROM-based format on TV really works. - Richard Tedesco