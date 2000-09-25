You control the clicker

NCTA and the National PTA are teaming for a third year to sponsor "Take Charge of Your TV Week," starting Sept. 24.

This year, the effort is focusing on how candidates form their campaign messages, how the media interpret those messages, and how individuals can evaluate them.

The event is meant to raise TV audiences' "critical-viewing skills," according to NCTA.

Other critical-viewing efforts by the NCTA include videos to help parents understand the TV-ratings system and to help kids interpret and understand what they watch on TV.