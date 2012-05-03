Yoder Named WALA-WFNA Mobile GM

Gary Yoder was named vice president and general manager of WALA and WFNA Mobile-Pensacola, LIN Media's Fox-CW duopoly in DMA No. 60. Since 2009, Yoder had been general manager at WUPW Toledo. He starts in Mobile immediately and reports to Scott Blumenthal, executive VP at LIN.

"Gary is an accomplished broadcast executive who brings a forward-thinking approach to multiplatform news, sales and promotions," said Blumenthal. "He also has a genuine, heartfelt commitment to meeting the needs of our viewers and advertisers. We are pleased that he is stepping into the leadership role at WALA and WFNA."

Yoder succeeds Matt Pumo, who left WALA in August and recently signed on to run WCWG Greensboro. Yoder's former workplace, WUPW, was sold by LIN to American Spirit Media in January.

Yoder called it "an exciting opportunity," and mentioned extensive studio renovations in Mobile with an eye on launching high-definition news.

"I am amazed by how genuinely kind and welcoming Gulf Coast residents have been towards me and my family," he said. "I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and becoming a part of this outstanding community."