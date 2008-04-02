YES' Telecast Second-Highest-Rated Opening Day Since at Least 1995

New York loves its Yankees: The opening-night telecast Tuesday (the game was postponed by rain Monday) grabbed a 7.4 household rating, or 766,000 total viewers, in the New York viewing market on Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network.

It marked the second-most-watched Yankees opener since 1995. It couldn’t beat the 2005 Major League Baseball opener, when the Yankees-Boston Red Sox game attracted 1.21 million viewers to ESPN.

Tuesday’s telecast outranked several broadcast-network shows and was the most-watched program for the entire day among men 18-plus, the network said.

The Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.