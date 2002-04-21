YES takes beef to D.C.

Cablevision Systems Corp. and Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network have taken their squabble to Washington, D.C.

YES CEO Leo J. Hindery Jr. has been talking with Reps. Jose Serrano and Eliot Engel --

Democrats representing parts of the Bronx -- to explain why their constituents

aren't seeing New York Yankees Major League Baseball games.

Hindery had a phone conversation with Engel last week, and he has exchanged

letters with Serrano.

During a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing last week, Serrano asked

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell if he could do anything to help, but Powell

responded that the positions of both companies were reasonable and outside the

realm of the FCC.

Cablevision has met with the entire New York delegation, including Democratic

Sens. Charles Schumer and Hillary Clinton, asking them not to get involved,

sources said.

YES may be considering another route to pressure Cablevision: The network has

retained the New York law firm of attorney David Boies (who also represents

EchoStar Communications Corp. on its proposed merger with Hughes Electronics Corp.).

The law firm is representing YES in a class-action suit filed against both it

and Cablevision, with the first hearing taking place on Monday, but sources

suggested that YES may be filing a larger antitrust suit against Cablevision.